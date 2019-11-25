25 Nov 2019

Dengue fever kills two more lives in Karachi

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 23 Nov 2019

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed two more lives and taking the death toll from the disease to 37, this year so far in Karachi, on Saturday.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Shehzad, 40-year old, resident of Korangi and Abdul Rafay, 60, resident of Shah Faisal Colony. Both were undergoing treatment at a private hospital of Karachi where they breathed their last, today.

With the recent deaths, the tally has jumped to 37 this year so far, while the number of dengue patients in Sindh has soared to 14,317.

Earlier on November 12, a three-year-old boy and 32-year-old Nadir had also succumbed to dengue fever in the metropolitan.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

