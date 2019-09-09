Dengue claims year’s eighth life in Sindh

KARACHI: A young man residing in Karachi East district died of dengue haemorrhagic fever at a private hospital, taking the total death toll caused by the lethal disease to eight in the province this year.

With the rare wet monsoon currently continuing, the alarming increase in the mosquito-borne infection manifesting its lethality dangerously as 34-year-old Sultan Ali, a resident of Garden East, was second such victim who succumbed to the deadly disease in the first week of the current month.

“Sultan Ali lived near Diamond Supermarket and was already suffering from hepatitis B when he fell victim to dengue fever,” said Dr Abdul Basit of the Dengue Control Programme.

He said the young man had been admitted to a major private hospital of the city a few days ago in a precarious condition where he was tested positive against dengue and died on Thursday.

Officials said so far they had recorded 1,658 cases of dengue fever in Sindh of which 1,558 had been reported in Karachi alone. Last year two people had died of it while in 2017 that number was 12.

Experts had already feared an alarming increase in the mosquito-borne disease because of widespread rains during the current monsoon.

As the issue of unattended garbage in the teeming city has already turned into a political question on which all major parties are busy scoring points and little is being done in vector control mechanism, the spread of dengue poses extreme dangers.

“It is high time to take appropriate measures as stagnant water in many areas offers ideal breeding ground for the dangerous mosquito,” said an expert.

