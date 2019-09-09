09 Sep 2019

Dengue claims year’s eighth life in Sindh

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 07 Sep 2019 View Original

KARACHI: A young man residing in Karachi East district died of dengue haemorrhagic fever at a private hospital, taking the total death toll caused by the lethal disease to eight in the province this year.

With the rare wet monsoon currently continuing, the alarming increase in the mosquito-borne infection manifesting its lethality dangerously as 34-year-old Sultan Ali, a resident of Garden East, was second such victim who succumbed to the deadly disease in the first week of the current month.

“Sultan Ali lived near Diamond Supermarket and was already suffering from hepatitis B when he fell victim to dengue fever,” said Dr Abdul Basit of the Dengue Control Programme.

He said the young man had been admitted to a major private hospital of the city a few days ago in a precarious condition where he was tested positive against dengue and died on Thursday.

Officials said so far they had recorded 1,658 cases of dengue fever in Sindh of which 1,558 had been reported in Karachi alone. Last year two people had died of it while in 2017 that number was 12.

Experts had already feared an alarming increase in the mosquito-borne disease because of widespread rains during the current monsoon.

As the issue of unattended garbage in the teeming city has already turned into a political question on which all major parties are busy scoring points and little is being done in vector control mechanism, the spread of dengue poses extreme dangers.

“It is high time to take appropriate measures as stagnant water in many areas offers ideal breeding ground for the dangerous mosquito,” said an expert.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2019

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.