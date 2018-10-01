Dengue cases continue to rise in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In alarming development, dengue fever cases have registered a sharp rise in the city as 59 people including women and children results were tested positive.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Saima Younas after continuously increasing in the number of dengue patients directed the officials to expedite surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication besides focusing on hotspots where from dengue cases are being reported equally giving attention towards the places where from larva has been detected during current checking.

The ADC directed the officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients; besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality. She directed to create awareness among the residents of the use of mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils. Meanwhile talking to media, Incharge Anti-dengue campaign, Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed said fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in these areas while anti-dengue spray is also being carried out at bus terminals. He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.