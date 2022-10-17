DEC Pakistan floods appeal raises over £30 million in just one month amid warnings of second disaster

The Pakistan Floods Appeal has raised over £30 million in just one month, including £5 million in UK Aid Match.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal has raised more than £30 million in just one month, as major concerns that a second disaster maybe looming with unsafe water and mosquitos leading to a wave of disease and death.

This incredible fundraising total is thanks to the generosity of the UK public and includes a private donation by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in early September. Her Majesty supported DEC appeals over many years, helping people around the world in their hour of greatest need.

The appeal also received support from Their Majesties King Charles III and The Queen Consort, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales as well as Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai and writer and broadcaster Adil Ray OBE.

The total also includes £5 million matched by the UK Government through the Aid Match scheme. DEC member charities are already on the ground delivering life-saving aid.

Mother of five Naseebo Mai, received assistance from Tearfund partner REEDS Pakistan in Rajanpur District, Punjab:

“In the beginning the water came very slowly so we didn't realise how serious the situation was, and then very suddenly the water was overwhelming. We managed to take a few items from home, but the flood has left me and my family with basically nothing. REEDS Pakistan team reached us in the hour of our hard time and supplied my family with cooked food, safe drinking water and a tent for temporary shelter. Without that help I really don't know what we would have done.”

Eleven of the DEC’s member charities are currently responding in Pakistan. Appeal funds will be used to provide food aid and nutritional treatments, distribute cash grants, provide clean water and sanitation facilities, emergency medical care, temporary shelter and trauma counselling.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said:

"We have seen an amazing response to this deeply shocking disaster, and we are so grateful to all who have supported the appeal for their generosity. We are deeply moved by the donation made by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and are immensely grateful to Her Majesty for the generous support she gave to the DEC over many years.

“This incredible outpouring of support has enabled DEC charities to provide essential aid and to relieve some of the suffering faced by millions of people in Pakistan right now.

“But the scale of this devastation means we need to do much more if we are to protect the many men, women and children facing weeks and months of hunger and disease and whose lives and livelihoods have been destroyed.

“We are therefore asking those who can afford to help to donate what they can – these funds are literally a lifeline for some of the world’s most vulnerable people at a time of desperate need.”

The new appeal total is announced as concerns continue about the spread of water-borne diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, malaria and dengue, causing further devastation to millions inside Pakistan.

Mr. Ashfaque Somooro, Executive Director of Research and Development Foundation, local partner of DEC member International Rescue Committee (IRC) said:

“Due to the lack of adequate sanitation and safe water facilities, flood victims are left at severe risk of water and vector borne diseases, and we are already witnessing an increase in gastrointestinal illness among affected people. We are afraid that worsening conditions will endanger the health and lives of the population - particularly children and pregnant mothers.”

DEC charities are working to provide food, clean water and emergency shelter as well as healthcare, essential hygiene supplies and sanitation.