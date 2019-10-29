29 Oct 2019

Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ affects Karachi’s coastal belt

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 28 Oct 2019 View Original

KARACHI: Cyclonic storm Kyarr has affected coastal belt near Karachi on Sunday night.

According to reports, Cyclonic storm Kyarr , which developed in the east central Arabian Sea. The water entered into 185 houses due to high ocean tides in Lath Basti area of Ibrahim Haidri in Karachi while 500 people were evacuated from the area.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) told that Cyclone Kyarr is 860 kilometres away from Karachi. Cyclone Kyarr is expected to bring rainfall in lower Sindh region and the coastal belt of Makran met office said.

According to the weather advisory, the lower Sindh and Makran are expected to receive rainfall from Oct 28 to 30 under the influence of the Cyclone Kyarr.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.