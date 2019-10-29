Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ affects Karachi’s coastal belt

KARACHI: Cyclonic storm Kyarr has affected coastal belt near Karachi on Sunday night.

According to reports, Cyclonic storm Kyarr , which developed in the east central Arabian Sea. The water entered into 185 houses due to high ocean tides in Lath Basti area of Ibrahim Haidri in Karachi while 500 people were evacuated from the area.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) told that Cyclone Kyarr is 860 kilometres away from Karachi. Cyclone Kyarr is expected to bring rainfall in lower Sindh region and the coastal belt of Makran met office said.

According to the weather advisory, the lower Sindh and Makran are expected to receive rainfall from Oct 28 to 30 under the influence of the Cyclone Kyarr.