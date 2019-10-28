28 Oct 2019

Cyclone Advisory-4: Super Cyclonic Storm in the East Central Arabian Sea (27 October 2019, 2100 PST)

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 27 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (524.26 KB)

The Super Cyclonic Storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestward during last 12 hours and now lay centered at 2000 PST of 27th October, 2019 near Lat 17.6°N and Long 66.5°E with maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240 kmh gusting 260 kmh, at about 800 km south of Karachi and 1300 km east of Salalah (Oman). The Super Storm Kyarr is likely to move further northwestwards towards Oman coast during next few days. Currently, none of the Pakistan coastal area is under direct threat from this system. However, under its influence scattered DS/TS-rain is expected in lower Sindh and along Makran Coast during MondayWednesday. Fishermen are advised to remain alert and not to venture in deep sea from Monday.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Center of PMD is regularly monitoring the intensity and track of this Tropical Cyclone.

The concerned authorities are requested to keep them abreast of the system updates through PMD website.

