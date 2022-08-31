CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 31 August 2022

Ethiopia

On 24 August, renewed fighting between the Federal Government and Tigrayan forces erupted around Kobo town in Amhara, parts of southern Tigray, and border areas of Fanti (Zone 4), in Afar. An unknown number of people were displaced to Woldiya town (Amhara) They are sheltering on verandas and a university building; needs are unknown because humanitarian access is constrained by insecurity. Humanitarian convoys into Tigray have been suspended, as well as UNHAS flights, affecting the movement of staff and of operational cash. Students at Woldiya University had vacate the school for their own safety. An airstrike on 26 August in Tigray’s capital, Mekele, hit a kindergarten, killing at least seven people including two children, and leaving others injured. Shortages of critical medical supplies are reported. On 24 August, over 500,000 litres of fuel was seized from a WFP warehouse in Mekele, severely impacting distribution of humanitarian supplies.

Go to Ethiopia page

Libya

Clashes erupted in central Tripoli on 26-27 August between armed groups supporting Abdul Hamid Dbeibah (prime minister of the UN-recognised government) and armed groups supporting rival prime minister Fathi Bashagha, increasing the likelihood of a return to civil war. An estimated 450 people (65 families) were evacuated from residential areas affected by fighting, and at least 32 people were killed and 159 others injured. Evacuated families are staying with relatives or in camps, and their needs are unknown. Hospitals and medical centres were attacked and damaged in the fighting. Patients ran away from Al-Zawiya Street Hospital into neighbouring houses because of shelling that affected the hospital. Migrants and refugees in two detention centres located in the area suffered from shortages of food and water as the insecurity prevented aid delivery. An unknown number of migrants escaped from the detention centres, and are likely staying outdoors and in unsafe areas.

Go to Libya page

Pakistan

Pakistan’s flood situation has significantly worsened. One-third of the country is submerged underwater, and authorities have found it difficult to pump out the water due to lack of dry land. Around 33 million people have been affected by the consequences of heavy rain and flooding since June – 45% of them in Sindh and 30% in Balochistan provinces. The death toll due to floods has crossed 1,000, and more than 1,600 people injured. An estimated 6.4 million people need humanitarian assistance. Around 3 million people are internally displaced. Nearly one million houses have been damaged, including 300,000 completely damaged. The floods have damaged 2 million acres of crops (around 75% in Sindh province) and caused around 750,000 livestock deaths. Reports indicate flooding-related destruction of 3,500 km of roads and 150 bridges. The affected people are in immediate need of shelter, drinking water, food, NFIs, reproductive health and hygiene services and items, including dignity kits, and livelihood support.

Go to Pakistan page