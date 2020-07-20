COVID-19 Pakistan: Situation Report, 18 July 2020 (Day – 143)

Daily Updates (Last 24hrs)

24,011 Suspected Cases

23,011 Tests Conducted

1,918 Confirmed Cases

14,722 Recovered Cases

1,604 Critical Condition

47 Deaths

Executive Summary

Pakistan reported 1,918 new cases of COVID-19 on 17 July 2020. The total number of cases notified since the beginning of the outbreak is 261,917 with 5,522 deaths (CFR: 2.10%). Out of the total 57,886 currently active cases, 2,690 cases are hospitalized, out of which 1,604 (59.62%) are in critical condition. 55,196 COVID-19 positive cases are at designated isolation facilities or inhome isolation. A total of 198,509 (75.79%) have recovered and discharged.