Pakistan

COVID-19 Pakistan: Situation Report, 18 July 2020 (Day – 143)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Daily Updates (Last 24hrs)

24,011 Suspected Cases

23,011 Tests Conducted

1,918 Confirmed Cases

14,722 Recovered Cases

1,604 Critical Condition

47 Deaths

Executive Summary

Pakistan reported 1,918 new cases of COVID-19 on 17 July 2020. The total number of cases notified since the beginning of the outbreak is 261,917 with 5,522 deaths (CFR: 2.10%). Out of the total 57,886 currently active cases, 2,690 cases are hospitalized, out of which 1,604 (59.62%) are in critical condition. 55,196 COVID-19 positive cases are at designated isolation facilities or inhome isolation. A total of 198,509 (75.79%) have recovered and discharged.

Related Content