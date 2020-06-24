Pakistan
COVID-19 Geo - Temporal Analysis - Pakistan, 21st June 2020
Attachments
Highlights:
36,610 new cases and 861 new fatalities in the country this week
181,088 cumulative cases in the country at the end of this week with 2% (3,590) fatalities and 39% (71,458) recoveries so far
Of the total confirmed cases at the end of this week, there are still about 106,842 active cases of COVID-19 in the country
Most-affected demographic amongst cases are males in the 31 to 40-year age bracket accounting for 18% of the cumulative cases
75% of the cumulative fatalities have been in males.
Highest number of cumulative cases has been recorded in Sindh at the end of this week with 71,092 total confirmed cases.