Coverage Survey in Slums/Underserved Areas of 10 Largest Cities of Pakistan

An in-depth study to determine the childhood vaccination coverage rates of children aged 12-23 months was undertaken in slums/underserved areas of 10 largest cities of Pakistan i.e. Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan,

Rawalpindi (Punjab), Quetta (Balochistan), Peshawar,

Karachi and Hyderabad. The coverage survey was conducted with 14,531 children of 14,491 Mothers living in 14,467 households.

Overall only 44% children have vaccination cards. Lower percentage card retention (46%) of vaccination card is found in girls compared to boys (54%). Highest percentage of card retention is found in two cities namely Gujranwala (65%) and Multan (65%) and lowest card retention is found in two cities Hyderabad (26%) and Islamabad (31%). Overall 53% children are fully immunized (records+recall) while the percentage drops to only 30% when checked against records.

Lesser percentage (46%) of girls are fully immunized compared to boys (54%). Highest percentage of fully immunized children are found in Multan (76%) and lowest percentage of fully immunized children are found in Quetta (27%).

Antigen wise coverage based on records+recall reflect that overall 85% children have received Bacille Calmette Guerin (BCG) + Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV0) with highest percentage in Karachi (93%) and Multan (92%) and lowest percentage in Quetta (71%). The coverage rates for Penta 1 are 78% with highest percentage in Multan (91%) and Faisalabad (88%) and lowest percentage in Quetta (63%). The coverage rates for Penta 3 are 65% with highest percentage in Multan (84%) and lowest in Quetta (42%). The coverage rates for Measles 1 are 58% with highest percentage in two cities Multan (79%) and Rawalpindi (71%) and lowest percentage in Quetta (38%).

Overall 33% children are partially vaccinated with highest percentage in Quetta (46%) lowest percentage in Gujranwala (11%). Gender wise analysis reflects higher percentage of partially vaccinated boys (52%).

Overall defaulter rate from BCG to Penta 3 is 24% with highest in Quetta (41%) and lowest in Rawalpindi (5%).

Overall defaulter rate from BCG to Measles 1 is 32% with highest in Quetta (46%) and lowest in Rawalpindi (14%). Overall 14% children have not received any antigen hence are zero dose. Higher percentage (54%) of boys are zero dose when compared with girls (46%). Highest percentage of zero dose are found in Quetta (27%) and Gujranwala (24%) and lowest percentage of zero dose are found in Karachi (5%).

Overall 56% mothers of 14,531 children are illiterate with highest percentage of illiterate mothers in Quetta (83%), Peshawar (74%) and Hyderabad (72%) and lowest percentage of illiterate mothers in Gujranwala (17%) and Faisalabad (31%). Only 6% mothers are engaged in livelihood activities with highest percentage of working mothers in Islamabad (9%) and Karachi (8%). 33% mothers do not know that vaccination protect their children from diseases. 44% mothers are unaware of services of Lady Health Workers in their respective areas.

Overall 56% of 14,467 families live in either Kacha or Kacha Pacca housing structures. Housing structures of 35% families is comprised of one room only. 5% housing structures are without electricity connections and without toilets. 4% families practice open defecation due to unavailability of toilets. Average users per toilet are highest in Quetta (10) and Peshawar (9). More than half (54%) of the caregivers work as daily wage workers for earning their living.

Comparison of background characteristics between zero dose and fully immunized reflects weaker family situation of zero dose compared to fully immunized children. 43% zero dose children live in Kacha housing structures and 17% of them are found without toilets hence practice open defecation. In contrast only 15% fully immunized children live in Kacha housing structures and only 2% of them are without toilets. Similarly, 64% caregivers of zero dose children work as daily wage labour and 63% report debt burden on them. In contrast only 50% caregivers of fully immunized children work as daily wage labour and 53% report debt burden on them. Comparison of mothers’ education reflect similar results as 76% mothers of zero dose are illiterate compared to 47% mothers of fully immunized children.