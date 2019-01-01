The cost of preventing undernutrition: cost, cost-efficiency and cost-effectiveness of three cash-based interventions on nutrition outcomes in Dadu, Pakistan

Lani Trenouth, Timothy Colbourn, Bridget Fenn, Silke Pietzsch, Mark Myatt, Chloe Puett

Health Policy and Planning, Volume 33, Issue 6, 1 July 2018, Pages 743–754, https://doi.org/10.1093/heapol/czy045

Abstract

Cash-based interventions (CBIs) increasingly are being used to deliver humanitarian assistance and there is growing interest in the cost-effectiveness of cash transfers for preventing undernutrition in emergency contexts. The objectives of this study were to assess the costs, cost-efficiency and cost-effectiveness in achieving nutrition outcomes of three CBIs in southern Pakistan: a ‘double cash’ (DC) transfer, a ‘standard cash’ (SC) transfer and a ‘fresh food voucher’ (FFV) transfer. Cash and FFVs were provided to poor households with children aged 6–48 months for 6 months in 2015. The SC and FFV interventions provided $14 monthly and the DC provided $28 monthly. Cost data were collected via institutional accounting records, interviews, programme observation, document review and household survey. Cost-effectiveness was assessed as cost per case of wasting, stunting and disability-adjusted life year (DALY) averted. Beneficiary costs were higher for the cash groups than the voucher group. Net total cost transfer ratios (TCTRs) were estimated as 1.82 for DC, 2.82 for SC and 2.73 for FFV. Yet, despite the higher operational costs, the FFV TCTR was lower than the SC TCTR when incorporating the participation cost to households, demonstrating the relevance of including beneficiary costs in cost-efficiency estimations. The DC intervention achieved a reduction in wasting, at $4865 per case averted; neither the SC nor the FFV interventions reduced wasting. The cost per case of stunting averted was $1290 for DC, $882 for SC and $883 for FFV. The cost per DALY averted was $641 for DC, $434 for SC and $563 for FFV without discounting or age weighting. These interventions are highly cost-effective by international thresholds. While it is debatable whether these resource requirements represent a feasible or sustainable investment given low health expenditures in Pakistan, these findings may provide justification for continuing Pakistan’s investment in national social safety nets.

Key Messages

• This study analysed the cost, cost-efficiency and cost-effectiveness of three cash-based interventions implemented over a 6-month period—a ‘double cash’ (DC) $28 monthly cash distribution, a ‘standard cash’ (SC) $14 monthly cash distribution, and a ‘fresh food voucher’ (FFV) $14 monthly voucher distribution—compared with a control group.

• The SC and FFV were similarly cost-effective and were both more cost-effective than the DC in averting stunting. However, only the DC was effective at averting wasting. The SC was the most cost-effective per disability-adjusted life year averted, followed by the FFV, and last was the DC.

• By international thresholds, these interventions are highly cost-effective, yet the cost is substantially higher than current government per capita health expenditures in Pakistan and may not be deemed affordable within national health budgets. However, results of this analysis could provide justification for sustained national investment in existing social safety net programmes.

• The DC was the most cost-efficient intervention, followed by the SC, and finally the FFV. However, when the cost of participation to beneficiaries was deducted from the amount transferred, the FFV was more cost-efficient than the SC, indicating that the inclusion of costs to beneficiaries is important for an accurate estimation of overall cost-efficiency.