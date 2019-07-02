02 Jul 2019

Contract between PDMA Sindh and SUPARCO for MHVRA & DMIS

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 27 Jun 2019

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh and Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) signed a contract on Multi Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment (MHVRA) and disaster Management Information System (DMIS).

Director General PDMA Sindh Syed Salman Shah and Secretary SUPARCO Dr. Atif Ali signed the contract on behalf of their Organizations. MHVRA Study will evaluate the expected vulnerabilities, risks and losses due to different hazardous events in entire Sindh including the metropolitan city of Karachi.

On the other hand, DMIS would help in handling such vulnerabilities and risks at the time of any untoward event. Speaking on the event Syed Salman Shah said that, in current era satellite technology has a valuable role in socio economic development while the MHVRA and DMIS would play a vital role in resilience measures against disasters.

Secretary Rehabilitation Department Riaz Hussain Soomro, Director (Operation) PDMA Sindh and World Bank Country Staff were also present at the signing ceremony.

