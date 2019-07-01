Conclusions of the 30th tripartite commissions meeting between the government of the Islamic republics of Afghanistan and Pakistan and UNHCR

Islamabad, Pakistan

UNHCR hosted and chaired the 30" Tripartite Commission Meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan on 18 June 2019. The meeting was attended by the delegations of the Islamic Republics of Afghanistan and Pakistan and representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Governments of the Islamic Republics of Afghanistan and Pakistan expressed their appreciation to UNHCR for hosting the meeting.

The three parties committed to extend the existing Tripartite Agreement Governing the Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan Citizens Living in Pakistan, pending approval by the Federal Cabinet of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

All three Parties to the Tripartite Agreement:

Recalled that 2019 marks the fortieth year since the beginning of large-scale Afghan refugee displacement and appreciated the hospitality of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in providing continued protection to Afghan refugees for four decades;

Reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the principle of voluntary repatriation, in safety and dignity, under the Tripartite Agreement; and urged enhanced efforts to create an environment conducive to voluntary return and sustainable reintegration in Afghanistan, and to continue supporting the host communities in Pakistan, within the framework of the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR);

Expressed concern at the decrease in the voluntary repatriation grant provided to the Afghan refugees, and encouraged the international community to increase the cash grant to its previous level (approx. USD 400 per individual);

Appreciated the progress achieved by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the development of the DiREC Policy Framework and Action Plan; the decision to implement the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) which reaffirms the commitment to include refugee returnees in the National Priority Programs, particularly the Citizen’s Charter; as well as the enactment of the Presidential Decree on Land Allocation; called for continued support for the implementation of these initiatives; and requested that progress of these initiatives is shared with Afghan refugees in Pakistan, including through an awareness raising program, in order to enable them to make an informed decision to voluntarily return, with the facilitation of and in coordination with the host Government:

Welcomed the efforts of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, UNHCR and other partners to promote targeted development interventions in fifteen “Priority Areas of Return and Reintegration” (PARRs) and called on the international community and development actors to support this important initiative with a view to enhancing absorption capacity and enabling sustainable reintegration of returning refugees through a whole-of-community approach, in a tangible and predictable manner, in line with the commitments enshrined in the Global Compact on Refugees and agreed to share periodic updates on the progress in the implementation of this initiative;

Expressed appreciation to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the progressive implementation of the Comprehensive Policy on Voluntary Repatriation and Management of Afghan Refugees. based on the spirit of humanitarianism and brotherhood, including the decision of the Prime Minister to enable Afghan refugees to open bank accounts which will greatly facilitate their stay. businesses. financial position and inclusion into the formal economy and adherence to the global financial discipline during their temporary stay in Pakistan;

Advocated for the extension of the validity of the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards beyond 30 June

pending the approval by the Federal Cabinet of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan: and underlined the importance of the PoR card as a foundational protection tool for registered Afghan refugees’ temporary stay. pending their voluntary return to Afghanistan:

Reaffirmed their support for comprehensive. predictable and sustainable responses to cross-border population movements; and called for the timely issuance of machine readable passports. by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan:

Underscored the importance of supporting and facilitating education, healthcare, shelter, energy and livelihood opportunities for Afghan refugees and their host communities, particularly women and youth. in the refugee-hosting areas in Pakistan and the areas of high return in Afghanistan:

Highlighted that 2019 marks the 10" anniversary of the Refugee Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) Program that has provided assistance to more than 12.4 million beneficiaries, including Afghan refugees and their Pakistani host communities. and expressed serious concern over the decreased donor funding of the Program:

Committed to seeking reinvigorated support for solutions in Afghanistan, and for refugees while temporarily staying in Pakistan, as well as their host communities, through joint resource mobilization efforts, and explore the opportunities offered by the Global Compact on Refugees, the Global Refugee Forum and the international conference. to be convened by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in August 2019, to solicit greater and more equitable burden- and responsibility-sharing by the international community. that would culminate in full and voluntary return of all Afghan refugees to their home country.