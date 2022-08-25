Concern Worldwide providing immediate humanitarian assistance in response to flooding in Pakistan

In response to the severe flooding in Pakistan, Concern Worldwide, in partnership with the US Agency for International Development (USAID), received significant funding to provide immediate assistance to support those affected by the consistent monsoon rains and subsequent flooding, which have resulted in at least 903 deaths and more than 1,293 injuries.

The flooding, landslides, and glacial lake outbursts have destroyed nearly 197,182 homes, led to a loss of an estimated 700,000 livestock, and damaged roads and more than two million acres of crops. Over the last three months, the heavy monsoon rainfall and subsequent floods and landslides have adversely affected an estimated 3.1 million people across the country, displaced approximately 184,061 people to collective shelters, and damaged or destroyed agricultural land and infrastructure.

About Concern’s Response

With the funds provided by USAID, Concern’s response plan includes reaching 1,200 of the most vulnerable flood-affected households (7,200 individuals) with multi-purpose cash assistance programs to meet their immediate food, non-food items and hygiene needs.

Concern continues to closely monitor the humanitarian impacts of the flooding in coordination with partners on the ground. Due to widespread flood damages, there are huge unmet needs requiring further lifesaving support.

About Flooding in Pakistan

Pakistan has experienced significant monsoon flooding for three consecutive years, most acutely affecting areas of Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh provinces. The historic 2010 floods were particularly destructive, affecting more than 18 million people and resulting in nearly 2,000 deaths.

Multiple shocks since early 2020, including desert locust infestations, monsoon flooding, severe winter weather, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and the residual effects of the 2018/2019 drought, have disrupted livelihoods and exacerbated humanitarian needs in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPk), and Sindh provinces. An estimated 11 million people in Pakistan require humanitarian assistance, with the highest needs in Balochistan, KP, and Sindh, according to the UN.

Pakistan is highly susceptible to natural hazards, such as drought, earthquakes, floods, and landslides. In recent years, these hazards have generated widespread population displacement and exacerbated humanitarian needs, particularly among low-income households.

