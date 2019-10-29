Comprehensive Migration Flows Survey (CMFS) Comprehensive Profile Of Pakistani Potential Migrants 2016
This report is based on data collected through DTM’s Comprehensive Migration Flows Surveys (CMFS) in 2016, methodology that aims to enable a better understanding of migration flows from Pakistan towards Europe. The report focuses on Pakistani potential migrants and is divided into five main sections covering: socio-demographic profile, social networks in Europe, reasons and drivers for migration, migration facilitators and expected challenges of migration.