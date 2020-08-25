Comprehensive Food Security and Livelihood Assessment (CFSLA) 2020 (Abridged version)

Introduction

The newly merged districts and tribal sub-divisions (formerly known as FATA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (referred to in this report as Merged Areas) are among the most remote, least developed and food-insecure areas of Pakistan with insecurity compounding poor human development indicators. See briefing note on page 3. In 2008, the Government of Pakistan took offensive measures against militant activities in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing millions of people to flee the area and seek refuge in neighbouring districts. Displacement numbers peaked in 2009, when more than four million people were forced to flee their homes.

Thanks to significantly improved security and the Government’s continued efforts, 97 percent of displaced families have returned to their areas of origin. By mid-2020, approximately 16 888 families from North Waziristan and Khyber districts were yet to return to their homes.

The Merged Areas is a complex region, where every district differs geographically, culturally, economically and demographically. In many areas, inhabitants face extremely fragile food security and livelihood situations, low production, poor education and other basic services exacerbated by a decade of volatile law and order.

The rehabilitation of the Merged Areas is a resource intensive and challenging task that requires a sound understanding of the complexities, logistics and dynamics of the situation and on the ground realities. Reliable data and evidence are vital if inhabitants are to receive the muchneeded development support and short/long term recovery measures that will allow them to recover their livelihoods and rebuild their lives in a sustainable manner. Various assessments and studies have been undertaken from time to time, including WFP’s 2014 food security assessment Returning Home, the 2016 Multi-cluster Humanitarian Needs Assessment led by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the 2017 In-depth Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment of Returned Households in FATA, carried out jointly by WFP and the Merged Areas Secretariat and the 2017 Vulnerability Assessment also carried out by OCHA.

However, the relative obscurity of the area in terms of data systems has hindered quality decision-making and provided only a partial portrait of the food security-related challenges in the region. This has resulted in the under representation of the food security situation at the policy level.

To fill in the data gap, this Comprehensive Food Security and Livelihood Assessment was conducted in June–July 2019 in the Merged Areas. It was initiated by WFP under the overall leadership and guidance of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with the technical support of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The report identifies the number, location and characteristics of food-insecure households as well as the drivers of the situation. By gathering data from the communities of the Merged Areas, it identifies contextspecific solutions and priorities across a range of social and economic issues for the rehabilitation and sustainable development of the region. The analysis will help decision makers understand the characteristics of vulnerable households and provide an informed foundation for the design of more appropriate and effective responses both for immediate humanitarian needs as well as medium to longer term rehabilitation to improve people’s livelihoods and build their resilience.