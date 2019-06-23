CM Mahmood takes notice of polio cases in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Khan on Friday took notice of the recent polio cases reported in the province.

Taking the notice, KP CM also chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief Secretary KP.

Presiding over the meeting, he said that eradication of polio from the province is the top priority of the provincial government.

He appealed parents to pay no attention to the negative propaganda against the anti-polio vaccine.

The meeting was informed that 18 cases have so far been reported from KP province this year.

Earlier this week two new cases of poliovirus had surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing the total of this year’s cases to 26.

Earlier this month, sewage samples collected from gutters of 11 sampling sites in the metropolis had confirmed the prevalence of poliovirus in Karachi.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had collected samples in Karachi to assess the prevalence of the crippling virus in the city.

According to sources, the samples were collected from gutters in Karachi during the period from April 05 to May 16.

The WHO gathered samples from 11 localities in the city to examine the situation of poliovirus.