CM gives approval for setting up anti-polio task force

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday gave approval for setting up a special anti-polio task force for eradicating the disease from the country. The meeting, held with Punjab chief minister in the chair at his office, decided to take more measures against the disease. A proposal was discussed that only those children should be given admissions to schools who have immunization cards.

The special anti-polio campaign would be launched from May 13 in the high-risk union councils whereas a comprehensive anti-polio campaign would also be started from next month across the province. Speaking on the occasion, the CM expressed his concerns over detection of a polio case in the city. He said that health and other line departments would have to discharge their duties in a professional manner and work jointly to cope with the situation.

He said that no leniency and negligence would be tolerated in the measures taken for eradication of polio. He said that every child should be vaccinated and a comprehensive campaign should be launched for creating awareness about the measures taken for curbing polio and every medium should be used in this regard.

“We will have to safeguard our future from the crippling disease polio,” he said adding, no stone would be left unturned for making Pakistan a polio-free country. He said that the plan evolved for curbing polio should be strictly implemented.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas, Punjab chief secretary, federal secretary for health, secretaries of departments concerned, commissioner Lahore and senior officers were present.

Focal Person of Prime Minister for National Anti-Polio Programme Babar Bin Atta and Divisional Commissioners participated through video link.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that the federal government would provide full cooperation to Punjab to curb polio.