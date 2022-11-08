Closure of UNHCR Voluntary Repatriation and PoR card Modification (PCM) Centres during Iqbal Day

Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) or UNHCR-issued refugee cards, who are planning to return to Afghanistan from Pakistan under the UN Refugee Agency’s facilitated voluntary repatriation programme are informed, that UNHCR’s Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRC) in Azakhel, Nowshera and Baleli, in Quetta and the Proof of Registration (PoR) card modification centres will be closed on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 on account of ‘Iqbal Day’, the 145th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

All PCM centres will reopen on Thursday, 10 November 2022 and VRC centres in Azakhel and Baleli will reopen on Monday, 14 November 2022.

As per usual practice, Afghan refugees in Pakistan who wish to proceed through the VRCs after the facilitated returns resume are encouraged to contact the following UNHCR helpline numbers, which are operational between 8am to 8pm, before approaching the centres.

Helpline numbers in Pakistan:

Peshawar Helpline: 0300-858-5600, 03000544491, 03000544492, 03000544496

Quetta Helpline: 0333-1511636. 0333-781-9601

Islamabad-Punjab: 03005018568

Karachi helpline: 03341112008

Emergency contact numbers for Encashment Centres in Afghanistan:

Kabul, Kabul province: 0093 (0)791 990 244

Samarkhel, Nangarhar province: 093 (0) 791990203 or 0093 (0) 791990236

Jamal Mayna, Kandahar province: 0093 (0) 791990368, or 0093 (0) 791990370

Herat, Herat province: 0093 (0) 791990091

Please contact UNHCR Kabul repatriation unit 0093 (0) 791990019 in case the Encashment Centres cannot be reached.