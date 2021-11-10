Climate Induced Migration in Pakistan: Global discourse, local realities and governance

Executive Summary

Climate change itself may not discriminate between the rich and the poor or on the basis of gender, age, race, or disability, but global political, economic, and social institutions can, and do, exacerbate the impacts of climate change on specific disadvantaged segments of society all over the globe, especially in the Global South.

The disastrous summer of 2021 was yet another eye opener for the global community to witness the consequences of climate inaction, and it was but a portent of what humanity can face in the coming decades if immediate and dramatic steps are not taken to cut carbon emissions and restore ecosystems.

Pakistan continues to be among the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change in the Global Climate Risk Index. In 2020, the country took the fifth spot on the list.² High rising temperatures, increased intensity and frequency of weather related disasters and events, melting of the glaciers in the North (especially Himalayan glaciers) and increased the variability of monsoon rains are high degree impacts being faced by the country. Pakistan is subject to a vast array of natural and man-made assisted hazards, which have caused numerous waves of internal displacement and internal migration. An approximate of three million people in Pakistan are affected by natural catastrophes every year, which equates to almost 1.6 per cent of the total population of the country.³ The Indus delta, which is the 5th largest delta in the world and a designated Ramsar wetland of Pakistan, has shrunk by 92 per cent⁴ in the past two decades and more than 1.2 million people have migrated from the delta towards the mega city Karachi.⁵ Pakistan also has the highest rate of urbanisation in South Asia and the UNFP division estimates that nearly half of the country’s population will be living in urban cities by 2025.⁶ This research is a first in the series of studies aimed at generating highly critical debate on the increasing phenomenon of climate induced migration, based on evidence from the field. This particular research aims to highlight and acknowledge the presence of climate induced migrants in Pakistan. It makes arguments towards convincing the global community for the need to protect and facilitate migrant communities by adopting tailor-made strategies to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

As reflected in this study, climate change and migration are highly correlated, and it is imperative that we confront this link as several studies forecast that mass human displacements are expected to take place in the 21st century. Climate impacts, both rapid and slow onset, are compounded by a wide range of factors including social, economic, political, and even cultural aspects within a community, which may compel migration. Unplanned and forced migration in a country like Pakistan, with a population of over 200 million, all targeted towards the capital cities and already stressed urban centers will further compound climate risks. A warmer climate has now become inevitable, but how we respond to climate change will determine the magnitude of the costs and consequences that we will face.

The rise in global temperatures has already had observable impacts on the environment. The predictions that scientists had made around global climate change in the past are now coming true: glaciers are shrinking, ice caps, sea ice and frozen rivers are breaking up earlier than they are supposed to, sea level is rising, droughts and floods have intensified, animals and bird species are migrating and so are humans. According to IPCC, climate change threatens to continue to rise the global temperatures between 2.5 to 10 degree Fahrenheit over the next century⁷ which compels us to ask key questions regarding the environment, climate change and human mobility.

The first set of questions are those that governments and policymakers in countries of origin should be asking with regards to the causes, scale, and pattern of movement: Who is migrating? When and where are they migrating from? Where are they migrating to? What are the unique push factors for migrating? What are the deciding factors for settling at a new destination? Are they crossing borders or traveling within their country of origin? Is migration temporary or permanent? Is migration forced?

The second set of questions are those that world leaders and policy influencers should be addressing:

How can global legal frameworks cater specifically to the needs of climate induced migrants? Are the countries which are most vulnerable to climate change impacts being highlighted and provided with financial, development and adaptation assistance, since most of these countries are, after all, developing countries? How are nations preparing to meet the remapping of the world’s population that climate change threatens?

This study reflects on one of the extreme consequences of climate change which is climate induced migration. It highlights some of the most dominating global perspectives and arguments around the causes and characteristics of climate change induced migration, which act as barriers in the constitution of public policies and international laws. It also highlights the need for investment in climate solutions that are desperately needed to protect the lives and dignity of people around the world, especially the ones disproportionately impacted by climate change. This study also makes comparisons between popular global perspectives and field realities by studying incidences of movements in three distinct regions of Pakistan, by presenting case studies that reflect upon variables that are rarely seen in climate induced migration analyses. These include not only socio-economic constructions but also political, religious, cultural factors that play crucial roles in an individual/ family’s migration decisions.

The breakdown of the study is as follows: the complexity of the relationship between climate change and migration is highlighted in the first section, which sheds light on the greatness of the challenge globally, and the difficulties encountered in the prediction of the impact and magnitude of future migrations, as well as its appropriate policy responses. Section two presents findings from the literature review on the climate risk, migration, and general country profile of Pakistan. It tries to present a breakdown of the climate-migration nexus and an understanding of how climate change likely affects migration patterns within Pakistan. It also briefly explains the methodology that was adopted for this research study. Section three breaks down the findings of secondary data analysis on the globally recognized debates on climate induced migration in comparison to the local realities of Pakistan. Section four covers analysis of the primary data collected from respondents belonging to relevant Government departments and stakeholders to highlight the level of planning and response towards climate induced migration in the country. It presents scenarios of CIM and their governance response from three vastly different regions of Pakistan: Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Section five concludes the findings of the study by highlighting how climate change impacts exacerbate the vulnerabilities of already challenged communities, interfering with their way of life - through the damage of ecosystems, sea-level rise or frequent disasters - compelling them to make migration decisions that may not always be their own choice.

Policy recommendations are given for Pakistan’s Government and for the global community to take immediate action which includes: inter alia, tailormade interventions depending on specific localities and types of communities, and informed policy responses keeping in view cultural sensitivity and other sacred values of vulnerable communities.