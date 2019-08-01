Child Care Programme for Vulnerable & Marginalised Families: Together we are uplifting children’s education for a ‘Resilient Pakistan’

Muslim Aid’s Child Care Programme is called, ‘Rainbow Family Programme (RFP)’ which aims to contribute to the UN’s ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG). The primary objective is to alleviate the suffering of children across the globe by providing better opportunities through education, regardless of their status, race, religion and gender. The programme ensures inclusive, equitable and quality education to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all (SDG 4).

It seeks to ensure each child within the programme has access to a minimum package of support, this consists of; compulsory Primary & Secondary education, emotional support & protection. Where possible the programme aims to support the SDG’s by contributing to ending poverty in all its forms everywhere (SDG1), end hunger (SDG2) & ensure healthy lives & promote wellbeing for all (SDG 3).

In Pakistan, since 2007, more than 1,000 orphan and needy children have received educational support through this programme. Muslim Aid believes in the integrated implementation programme approach – these enrolled children and their families also benefits from other interventions i.e. livelihoods, food security, health, water, sanitation and hygiene ensuring that their needs are responded effectively and efficiently. The existing portfolio of the sponsorship is around 20 Million Pak Rupees. This programme is being run in five clusters including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Murree and Bagh, which is being managed by the Programme Officer and two Child Development Facilitators in the field areas.

Support Extended through RFP

In order to meet the objectives of this programme Muslim Aid seeks to provide the following.

Minimum Package of Support:

a) Ensuring primary & secondary education.

b) Providing emotional support.

c) Keeping children safe.

Where possible a Holistic Package of Support:

a) Provision of food & seasonal clothing for family to increase chances of child going to school.

b) Access of basic healthcare to strengthen child’s immune system & lower resistance to infections.

Area Selection Process

This programme is implemented in areas with higher ratio of out of school children because of their vulnerabilities – thier families not having enough resources to meet the educational expenses. Number of government and private schools in the area. Number of staff or volunteers available to completely assess/report the details of area and children.