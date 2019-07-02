02 Jul 2019

Chairman NDMA visit to PDMA Sindh

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal,HI(M), visited PDMA Sindh headquarters on 28-06-2019. Upon arrival, the Chairman was received by Secretary Rehabilitation Department Riaz Hussain Soomro and DG PDMA Sindh Syed Salman Shah.

During visit, Chairman NDMA was briefed on the working capacity of PDMA Sindh and a presentation was given on various aspects including present and future undertakings of PDMA Sindh, Monsoon preparations, briefing on Multi Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment (MHVRA), challenges being faced by PDMA Sindh and recommendations for improving the working capacity and coordination between PDMA Sindh and NDMA.

While talking to media after the meeting, Chairman NDMA said that he had a detailed discussion with PDMA Sindh on urban flooding and expected Monsoon downpours and he further assured full cooperation of NDMA to PDMA Sindh for any help if and when required.

