Celebrating Eid-al-Adha with marginalised amid COVID19 in Pakistan

3 rd August 2020: On this year’s Eid-ul-Adha, Muslim Aid Pakistan country programme reached out to the most vulnerable and marginalised communities of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan and Mansehra and distributed 1,680 Qurbani meat packs. The meat distribution programme was inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

In Pakistan, since 2005, Muslim Aid is implementing its seasonal Qurbani programme during the Islamic festivity of Eid-ul-Adha. Through this programme, vulnerable and marginalised communities receive nutritional-rich meat packs (5 KGs each). Pakistan is a country facing multiple challenges, and COVID19 has affected the progress on poverty reduction and social development indicators. The country’s daily wage workers, slum dwellers, lower-middle and blue-collar employee class have suffered the most.

This year, Eid was different for all of us due to COVID19 pandemic, which broke the socio-economic fabric and severely impacted the less privileged ultra-poor members of the community. The poverty rate has declined by 40% in the last 15 years and with zero or limited economic activity, millions are expected to push back into poverty. Muslim Aid in close consultation with the Government of Pakistan came forward and supported these affected communities under its comprehensive COVID19 response campaign – Compassion Beyond Boundaries.