Caritas on the ground in Pakistan to support communities affected by record-breaking monsoon rains

Caritas is working alongside the Pakistan Goverment in supporting communities affected by the heavy monsoon rains and flash flooding, particularly in Karachi and Balochistan. Over 150 people have died, and over 160 injured, as a result of flash flooding in the country and these numbers are expected to rise.

In Balochistan and Sindh, torrential rainfall has alread exceeded the 30-year record for the month of July. In Karachi, severe urban flooding has damaged infrastructure and disrupted businesses and workers commuting to and from the city. To date, over 1,037 houses have been damaged and around 1,316 livestock have died, consequently affecting the livelihoods of thousands of families.

Caritas Pakistan teams and relevant Diocesan units are in close communication with the national government’s Disaster Management Committees (DMCs) for early warning information sharing, and will continue supporting the government’s search and rescue activities. In addition, Caritas will continue close coordination with local district governments, particularly in the urban flooding areas of Karachi.

Caritas staff and volunteers on the ground are remaining vigilant and have identified the following urgent needs of communities: food distribution in Karachi and Quetta, safe drinking water, live jackets and boats, temporary shelter, free medical camps to provide health services to stop the outbreak of skin disease in flood-hit areas, solar lights and fans (due to damaged infrastructure and electricity shortages)

Please support Caritas in our work to help families and communities whose homes and livelihoods have been devastated to due to flooding and heavy rainfall.

To help people in Pakistan, please, click here. Thank you!