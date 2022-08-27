CARE providing much needed assistance to flood-affected communities in Pakistan

Statement by Adil Sheraz, CARE Pakistan Country Director:

“Catastrophic floods in Pakistan, affecting over 30 million people, have killed more than 900 people in the past few weeks, and the situation continues to deteriorate, with continued heavy rains causing flooding and landslides. The sheer scale of the disaster has led the Government of Pakistan to declare a National Emergency. CARE International in Pakistan, and its implementing partners, are distributing relief items to affected communities including tents and tarpaulins, emergency latrine kits and everyday essentials including menstrual hygiene items. Our highest priority is supporting women, children and people with special needs. So many have lost just about everything and need our collective support now.”

CARE Pakistan is contributing towards mitigating the impact of disasters through its humanitarian action programs. CARE works in some of the most remote and logistically challenging areas of Pakistan to address the underlying causes of poverty, with a special focus on women, children and the most marginalized people.

Founded in 1945, CARE is one of the largest and oldest humanitarian aid organisations fighting global poverty. CARE has a special focus on empowering and meeting the needs of women and girls and promoting gender equality and works in 100 countries around the world. https://www.care-international.org/

