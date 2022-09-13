Canadian charities unite to respond to flooding in Pakistan; Government matches donations

Ottawa, 13 September 2022 – In response to the flooding emergency unfolding in Pakistan, leading Canadian aid agencies – working together as the Humanitarian Coalition – are raising funds to rush assistance to people in need. The Government of Canada has announced that it will match donations to the Humanitarian Coalition and its member charities up to $3 million.

Facts

Since 14 June, Pakistan has experienced three times more rainfall than an average monsoon season

Flooding and landslides have destroyed homes, crops, health centres, roads and bridges

More than 33 million people have been affected

There is an elevated risk of the spread of malaria, dengue fever and other diseases

The priority needs include clean water, food, shelter and health care.

Quote

Richard Morgan, executive director of the Humanitarian Coalition, says, “The flooding emergency in Pakistan is alarming. Our member charities are rallying together to help save lives, and we invite Canadians to join us. We are grateful to the federal government for matching the public's donations.”

The following members of the Humanitarian Coalition are currently responding to the flooding emergency in Pakistan: Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Save the Children Canada.

Canadians can give to Pakistan flood relief at www.together.ca or by calling 1-855-461-2154.

Related Crisis

PAKISTAN FLOODS

-30-

For more information or to request an interview:

Marg Buchanan

Manager, Communications and Marketing

Humanitarian Coalition

514.627.3932

marg.buchanan at humanitariancoalition.ca

The Humanitarian Coalition (HC) brings together leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to donate during large-scale humanitarian emergencies. The HC also partners with Global Affairs Canada to enable its member agencies to respond to lesser-known small and medium-scale disasters.