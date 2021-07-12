Canada sending medical supplies to support COVID-19 response in Pakistan and Nepal

June 24, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

In response to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Asia, Canada is delivering additional COVID-19-related medical supplies to Pakistan and Nepal.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced that Canada is sending ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) to Pakistan and Nepal.

The shipment will include 162 ventilators and related equipment for Pakistan, and 27 ventilators and related equipment, and over 16,000 units of PPE for Nepal. These supplies will be sourced from Canada’s National Emergency Strategic Stockpile.

The supplies identified for this donation will not compromise continued efforts to respond to COVID-19 in Canada.

This support complements Canada’s work with its international partners to respond to the critical needs caused by the pandemic and to help save lives. Through UNICEF, Canada is also providing 600 oxygen concentrators and supplies to Nepal, and 1,000 oxygen concentrators and supplies to Pakistan. The funds for these operations come partly from the $230-million contribution to the therapeutics pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, announced in December, 2020.

This support is in addition to Canada’s contribution of $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross to support the Nepalese Red Cross in responding to the urgent needs arising from the latest wave of the pandemic.

The Canadian Armed Forces will provide airlift to support the transport of these supplies to Pakistan and Nepal.

Quotes

“This shipment supports Canada’s continued efforts to contain the virus and help meet the urgent medical needs of those most affected. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have devastating impacts at home and in countries across the world, Canada stands with the people of Pakistan and Nepal as they go through these difficult times.”

- Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

“As part of the whole of government support to the international response to COVID-19, Canada is delivering additional COVID-19-related medical supplies to Pakistan and Nepal. I thank the members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their tireless effort in the transportation of vital supplies across Canada and around the world. As the global pandemic has evolved, the Canadian Armed Forces have remained a key element to our government’s efforts to support humanitarian effort around the world.”

- Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada continues to work closely with its domestic and international partners to identify and assist with needs and requirements. Canada is providing requested PPE and ventilators, which will help save lives as Nepal and Pakistan continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

- Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

Quick facts