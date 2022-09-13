Canada announces matching fund and additional international assistance for Pakistan

September 13, 2022 - Ottawa, Canada - Global Affairs Canada

Pakistan has experienced its worst flooding in recent history, and Canada will continue to be there to help the people of Pakistan by supporting the humanitarian response to the crisis, as well as longer-term development needs.

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Government of Canada will match donations to the Humanitarian Coalition in response to the flooding in Pakistan. Every donation made by individuals to the Humanitarian Coalition and its members until September 28, 2022, will be matched, up to a maximum of $3 million.

The funds, raised through the generosity of Canadians, will help the Humanitarian Coalition and its members deliver life-saving services, such as emergency food and nutrition assistance and emergency cash and vouchers, as well as necessary water, sanitation and health services.

Prime Minister Trudeau also announced that Canada will allocate an additional $25 million of funding in response to the impact of flooding in Pakistan, and to support development projects in the country.

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, is concluding a visit to Pakistan where he observed the humanitarian response underway firsthand, gaining a better understanding of what the people of Pakistan are going through.

The Minister was accompanied on his trip by Iqra Khalid, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Erin Mills, Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre, and Shafqat Ali, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre.

Minister Sajjan announced a $20 million contribution to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), via the World Health Organization and UNICEF, to support polio eradication efforts in Pakistan. This contribution is part of Canada’s ongoing $190 million commitment to the GPEI.

Pakistan has experienced heavy monsoon rains and flooding since mid-June, causing the deaths of more than 1,300 people and affecting the lives of 33 million across the country. More than 6 million people are estimated to be in need of assistance. Hundreds of thousands of houses have been destroyed. Livelihoods, livestock and crops are also being severely affected.

Quotes

“Canadians believe in helping others in times of crisis. This is why the Government of Canada is joining with Canadians in supporting Canada’s partners on the ground in Pakistan that are providing urgent, life-saving assistance in response to this devastating flood. We cannot forget the people of Pakistan, especially the women and girls who have been disproportionately affected. We continue to look at other ways we can continue to assist those impacted by this tragedy.” - Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick facts

Canada’s Humanitarian Coalition brings together leading humanitarian organizations to offer Canadians a simple and effective way to help during international humanitarian disasters.

The Humanitarian Coalition’s members are Action Against Hunger Canada, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World Canada, Humanity & Inclusion Canada, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children Canada and World Vision Canada.

Working with the Canadian Red Cross, Canada is also sending relief supplies via the air bridge organized by the United Arab Emirates. These supplies will include 4,000 jerry cans for household water collection and storage.

Canada has a longstanding partnership with the GPEI. When the GPEI started in 1988, polio paralysed more than 1000 children worldwide every day. Since then, more than 2.5 billion children have been immunized against polio thanks to the cooperation of more than 200 countries and 20 million volunteers.

Canada’s commitment to the GPEI will be critical in assisting Pakistan in reducing the risk of polio transmission. This support will be timely given the higher risk of transmission of the waterborne illness due to the impact of the catastrophic flooding.

In addition to today’s announcement, on August 29, 2022, Canada announced $5 million in humanitarian assistance funding to respond to the floods in Pakistan. This allocation will support the emergency operations of Islamic Relief Canada, Action Against Hunger Canada, the World Food Programme and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via the Canadian Red Cross. In total, including today’s announcement, Canada is providing $33 million in assistance towards the flood response and longer-term recovery in Pakistan.

Canada has also supported the provision of relief items, the deployment of an expert from the Canadian Red Cross, and has provided funding through the Emergency Disaster Assistance Fund, as well as contributions through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund and the World Health Organization Contingency Fund for Emergencies.

Contacts

Haley Hodgson

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of International Development

Haley.Hodgson@international.gc.ca

Media Relations Office

Global Affairs Canada

media@international.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaDev

Like us on Facebook: Canada’s international development - Global Affairs Canada

Follow us on Instagram: @canadadev