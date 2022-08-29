Canada announces $5 million in funding for humanitarian assistance in response to flooding in Pakistan

News release August 29, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Pakistan has experienced heavy monsoon rains and floods since mid-June, causing the deaths of over 1,000 people and affecting the lives of 33 million people across the country. To support the international response to this emergency, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today announced $5 million in funding for humanitarian assistance.

Canada’s support will help scale-up the humanitarian response to provide critical emergency assistance, including food and cash assistance for the most severely affected people. The funding will support the work of trusted and experienced partners on the ground.

The funding announced today is in addition to Canada’s existing support provided through the Emergency Disaster Assistance Fund and its contributions to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

Over the past 3 months, Pakistan has experienced 375.4 mm of rainfall, nearly 3 times higher than the country’s average amount. As heavy rains have continued over the past 2 weeks, flooding and landslides have caused massive displacement, damage and devastation.

Canada will continue to work with its partners on the ground to provide food, clean water and essential services. Canada stands with the people of Pakistan as they respond to impacts of the flooding; we Canada continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure it is able to support the emergency response.

Quotes

“Millions of people are being impacted by the terrible flooding in Pakistan and the world needs to be there to support them. Canada will be there to support the people of Pakistan in the days and weeks ahead as they respond to these devastating floods. This is part of our initial response to support the emergency humanitarian needs, and we will continue to look at ways we can support those affected during these difficult times.”

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick facts

Today’s announcement is in addition to continual funding provided by Global Affairs Canada to the Canadian Red Cross Society’s Emergency Disaster Assistance Fund, which has allocated support to the relief operation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, in Pakistan. The Pakistan Red Crescent Society will use funds for water, sanitation and hygiene services and cash assistance.

On August 19, Canada contributed to the initial funding of US$3 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, which will be used for health, nutrition, food security and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas.

