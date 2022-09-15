Camillian Emergency Response to the flood victims in Pakistan

Pakistan is located on the Indian subcontinent in South Asia. Poverty is one of its biggest problems. At the end of 2020, 18 million more people slipped into abject poverty due to low economic growth and double-digit food inflation, claimed Dr. Hafiz A Pasha, the country's renowned economist. In absolute terms, people living in poverty have increased from 69 million in June 2018 to 87 million by June 2020, indicating a 26% increase in poverty. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in the lives of already poor people.

Food inflation hit 13.8% in May 2022 (cf. Bloomberg), exacerbated by the pandemic and halting the wheel of the economy, hurting the poor, marginalized, and ethnic as well as religious minorities.

The flood and the heavy monsoon rains have caused severe floods in Pakistan. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the humanitarian situation in Pakistan has deteriorated further over the past two weeks as heavy rains continue to cause flooding and landslides resulting in displacement and damage across the country. Sixty-six districts have been officially declared to be 'calamity hit' by the Government of Pakistan – 31 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and three in Punjab.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports that some 33 million people in Pakistan are affected. As of August 25, Pakistan has experienced 375.4 mm of rainfall – 2.87 times higher than the national 30-year average of 130.8 mm.

Livelihoods are also being heavily impacted – more than 793,900 livestock – a critical source of sustenance and livelihoods for many families – have died, 63% are in Balochistan and 25% in Punjab. Around 2 million acres of crops and orchards have also been impacted, including at least 304,000 in Balochistan, 178,000 in Punjab, and some 1.54 million in Sindh. Damage to infrastructure has further worsened the humanitarian situation, as the partial or complete destruction of over 3,000 km of roads and 145 bridges impedes the ability of people to flee to safer areas or to travel to access markets, healthcare, or other vital services, and restricts the delivery of aid to people in need.

Near incessant rainfall is compounding flash flooding and rain-induced landslides by rapidly filling dam reservoirs, posing further risk to people in the vicinity and downstream. On the Indus River, which traverses the length of Pakistan, the Tarbela Dam in KP province – the world's largest earth-filled dam – has already reached its maximum conservation level of 1,550 feet (472 meters).

In comparison, the Chashma Barrage in Punjab province only has seven feet (2.13 meters) remaining before reaching its maximum conservation level of 649 feet (197 meters).

The suffering for people is not only the loss of their material things but also mental and spiritual agony in this dramatic situation. They need material help, and special attention has to be given to the psycho-spiritual well-being of these victims.

In the face of misery and suffering caused by floods and heavy rains, the Lay Camillian Family (LCF) and the Camillian Disaster Service International (CADIS) in Pakistan are responding to this humanitarian crisis, particularly in Nawabshah (Sindh province), a locality with 220,283 population. The Camillians, through CADIS, LCF, and the St. Francis of Solanus parish, will be assisting 20,000 heavily affected populace.

The Lay Camillian Family (LCF) was founded on February 24, 2011. Since then, the LCF has been actively serving the poor and the sick through sick visitation and free medical camps offering diagnostic tests and medicines. Aside from physical care, the LCF pays special attention to the spiritual care of the sick and the poor. The LCF has always been aware of its social dimension as it provides free medical missions, food to the elderly, and other assistance to the poor and the needy.

The Lay Camillian Family (LCF) of Pakistan and the Camillian Disaster Service International (CADIS) have a track record of disaster response in Pakistan. Together with them and the volunteers, we started data collection to know the basic needs of the flood victims:

• Hygiene kits.

• Sanitary kits for women.

• Toys for children to help prevent post-traumatic syndrome.

We can count on our local partners: parish priests, catechists, St. Francis Youth Group, and the Daughters of the Cross Sisters. They will serve as coordinators and reference points between the Camillians and the local community to identify the needs (emergency and long-term rehabilitation) of the local community.

The general objective of the intervention is to bring immediate relief and alleviate the suffering caused by the floods by providing them with food and non-food items for a month, warm clothes, toys for children to minimize boredom and stress, medicines and medication for common illnesses and wounds, and in case of emergency, hospitalization, and treatment.

Currently, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and NGOs/INGOs are helping the communities affected by the floods. Since the flood's need and impact are very high, it is hard to reach all affected people with limited resources. Large portions of affected households affected by the floods have not been helped and are waiting for support in these extreme conditions.

CADIS International Info and updates on www.cadisinternational.org