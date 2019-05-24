Call for strict security during anti-polio campaign in Balochistan next month

QUETTA: Commissioner Usman Ali Khan has directed the divisional task force to ensure strict security measures during the upcoming anti-polio drive across Balochistan.

He said that through collective efforts poliovirus could be eradicated from the country.

Following recent attacks on polio workers in Chaman and Peshawar, the Quetta commissioner chaired a meeting of the divisional task force to review security concerns ahead of the anti-polio drive in the province next month.

Quetta Deputy Commis­s­­ioner retired Captain Tahir Zafar Abbasi, Qila Ab­­dullah DC Shafqat Anwar Shahwani, Pishin Additional DC Ameen­ul­lah, security officers, hea­lth and other officials were present in the meeting.

“People should avoid negative hearsays regarding polio drops because the drops of polio vaccine could save our children from lifetime disability,” he said.

He directed the district administration and DHOs to ensure security of all polio workers during the campaign.

He ordered the officers to keep a keen eye on high-risk areas of Quetta division and directed health officials to make sure that all children of the division were administrated with anti-polio drops.

“Due to efforts by the district administration and brave polio workers, not a single case surfaced in Balochistan in 2019,” the commissioner said.

Briefing the meeting over the upcoming drive that will start from June 17, divisional task force in-charge Samee Khan said that over 700,000 children in Balochistan would be administered anti-polio drops.