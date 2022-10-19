Business Brief: Humanitarian Overview and Call to Action - Pakistan Floods Response Plan (17 October 2022)

OVERVIEW OF THE CRISIS

Unusually heavy monsoon rains from mid-June to September resulted in flash floods and standing water across Pakistan, causing human and livestock casualties as well as widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. While floodwaters have receded in many areas, large parts of Sindh and eastern Balochistan remain underwater and will likely remain so for several months to come. The standing floodwater and secondary impacts are resulting in an increase in water-borne diseases, unsanitary conditions, and rising malnutrition rates. At the same time, water infrastructure has incurred significant damage and the flood-affected health system is impaired in addressing and mitigating the risk of a major public health crisis. Concurrently, winter is fast approaching, and the affected population – both displaced and otherwise – will require assistance to prepare for the imminent cold weather.

The number of damaged and destroyed houses in Pakistan now exceeds 2 million, with over 1.3 million houses damaged and over 805,000 houses destroyed to date. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recorded over 1,600 deaths and more than 12,850 injuries since mid-June, including 615 children killed and over 4,000 children injured. Some 7.9 million people are reportedly displaced due to the heavy rains and floods, including some 598,000 people who are living in relief camps, according to reports by the respective Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of the affected provinces. Reports indicate that more than 5,000 schools are currently being used to host displaced populations, while an estimated 23,900 schools have been damaged.

Cases of watery diarrhea, typhoid and malaria are a growing concern, with many people living in unsanitary conditions in temporary shelters, often with only limited access to basic services.

Initial reports of outbreaks of vector-borne and waterborne diseases have been received from parts of Balochistan and Sindh. Pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and children under age five represent the most vulnerable at-risk groups, with estimates indicating that at least 83,000 flood-affected women are pregnant and due to give birth in the coming months. Assessments indicate that some 1,460 health facilities and their contents are damaged, further limiting people’s access to health services, while damage to 349 refrigerators and solar direct drive systems have reportedly resulted in disrupted vaccine cold chains.