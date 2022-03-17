Building positive polio narratives through social media engagement

Background

The Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) began developing a social media platform in 2014. At that time its online presence included a website and a few passive social media feeds. Four years later PEI launched a new comprehensive social media plan to increase acceptance of polio vaccination. The strategy was introduced, in part, due to the rising number of people gaining access to technology. Data from 2020 shows 75% of the population have access to mobile phones, 35% have internet access, and 17% are active social media users. This increase sparked a need for a more comprehensive approach.

The social media strategy is supported by the endpolio.com.pk website with the goal of making it Pakistan's top-rated and most trusted source of information on polio. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the polio campaign was initially suspended for several months. However, the polio social media strategy was used to respond to the emerging pandemic health crisis.