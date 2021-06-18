Brief on Learning Continuity Amidst COVID-19 School Closures in Pakistan

Country profile and COVID-19 impacts on schools

Highlights

The four key messages in this data brief are informed by a UNICEF-led rapid assessment about learning continuity in Pakistan conducted in August 2020, through Interactive Voice Response (IVR) calls conducted by Viamo. This assessment examined learners’ access to and engagement with remote learning and draws on data from parents, students, and teachers, and includes teachers and learners in public and private schools. The data was weighted to ensure the representativeness of the population regarding gender and geographic location (rural-urban, and province level). Where possible and appropriate, data have been disaggregated by gender, school-type and geography.

Author

Viamo and UNICEF

Publication date

June 2021

Languages

English