The brave women of Pakistan fighting polio

22 June 2021 – Female polio frontline workers are playing a key role to eradicate polio in Pakistan. Given their trusted roles and responsibilities, they contribute a lot towards vaccinating millions of children across the country.

Pakistan remains one of 2 countries where polio is endemic. With each polio campaign, it is essential that the entire country supports the successful implementation of campaigns which depend on the dedication of staff to reach all children.

Health interventions and immunization activities in the country are most effective when delivered by women. During each nationwide polio campaign, over 280 000 frontline workers are engaged across Pakistan, of whom 62% are women.

Breaking barriers to immunization

After 3 years as a monitor of campaign activities, Zubaida Bibi has progressed from being a polio team member to a team leader in one of the most affected areas in Pakistan – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Breaking the gender-related barriers to immunization, Zubaida conducts extensive travel missions to perform her job in the field, including in hard-to-reach areas. These missions don’t stop even during the winter season when the roads and tracks are covered with snow.

“It leaves us with no option but to travel for miles and hours on foot to reach the children. Despite the challenges, I always try and motivate my teams, telling them that we are on a national mission to save the future of our children,” says Zubaida.

“It gives me a feeling of gratitude and satisfaction when the community expresses appreciation of our efforts in improving the health of their children.”

Building trust

For 9 years, Shumaila Majeed has worked as a community-based health worker in Lahore, with a firm belief in empowering women and supporting their presence in the polio programme.

Placing their trust in her, mothers would frequently ask her about the safety of the polio vaccine.

“I would always tell them that polio vaccine is totally safe for their children and build their trust,” says Shumaila.

“It’s very important to have women in every walk of life. Not only because women and grandmothers feel more comfortable when their children are vaccinated but to give more opportunities for woman to grow and excel,” she added.

Through her work she wants to give young girls a message to stay focused on their goals and leave no stone unturned to make their dreams come true.

Persuading parents

In Pakistan, a significant number of parents and caregivers still doubt the effectiveness of vaccines. Karachi has long been a core reservoir, with continuous and intense circulation of the poliovirus.

Shagufta Naz, a community-based health worker in charge of Gulshan town, has been working for 21 years to get all children vaccinated on time. “Initially, parents used to hide their children from us due to their fear,” she explains.

Everyone who works with Shagufta is immediately impressed by her great care for the children, attention to detail and meticulous record-keeping, which is key to achieving her vaccination targets. As a result of her hard work, vaccine refusals have reduced significantly. Some parents will only have their children vaccinated by Shagufta, asking for her by name with each polio campaign.

“I got to know the community very well and built their trust. I know every pregnant woman and can tell you when she is due. Now, mothers regularly ask me about the next vaccination campaign,” she adds.

Going against all odds

Gul Parana, a Tehsil Communication Officer for the polio eradication programme in Balochistan, has recently graduated with a master’s degree.

She has been assigned to raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination in Chaman district – one of the most challenging areas for the programme. Being an ambitious young woman, she feels proud of her work despite many challenges.

“Since Chaman is a very remote and conservative area, it’s not easy for a young girl like me to go out of the house. Most of my friends are not allowed to work. But I have a mission to save our children and give them a healthy future,” she says.

With the support of her family, Gul Parana has become a symbol of strength for the girls of her locality. “I want to inspire other girls so they can also get an education and work. We need to have equal opportunities for every girl in Balochistan,” she adds.