Bi-Weekly Flow Monitoring - Flow monitoring of undocumented Afghans returnees from Pakistan (22 Oct. to 4 Nov. 2022)

Overview

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”.

Between 22 October and 4 November 2022, 2,697 undocumented Afghan migrants spontaneously returned to Afghanistan, including 509 through the Torkham border point and 2,188 through the Chaman border point. Border authorities facilitated the return of 138 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information about these individuals is not included in the count. Although IOM identified 2,188 undocumented Afghan returnees at two border crossings, this may not reflect the total number of undocumented Afghan returnees. Moreover, for this study, only the head of household or representative of the family were interviewed. This means that the number of interviews conducted by the enumerators is lower than the number of returnees recorded by IOM. Between 22 October and 4 November 2022, IOM interviewed 191 respondents.