Belgium offers emergency aid to Pakistan via B-FAST [EN/NL]

Since the beginning of July, massive floods have affected about a hundred districts in Pakistan, in particular in the provinces of Baluchistan (west of the country) and Sindh (south). They are the consequence of an exceptional rainfall in the region. The human and material toll of the floods is very high: over 1,000 people have died and many infrastructures have been destroyed. Following these floods, Pakistan launched an appeal for international aid.

In response to this request for help, Belgium, via B-FAST, will offer Pakistan 300 tents to shelter a total of 1800 people.

Belgium wishes to express its solidarity with the authorities and the population of Pakistan in these difficult circumstances.

The FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is coordinating this B-FAST mission, a mechanism in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved, as well as the FPS Public Health, the Defense, the FPS Interior and the FPS Policy and Support (Bosa) for logistical and administrative support.

