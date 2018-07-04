04 Jul 2018

Bara IDPs want polling booths at Jalozai camp

PESHAWAR: The elders of the internally displaced persons from Bara tehsil of Khyber region have demanded of Election Commission of Pakistan to establish polling booths for them at Jalozai camp so that they could cast their votes in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, Tehreek-i-Mutasereen Rabita Committee Bara president Namdar Afridi said that majority of the displaced families had yet to return to their native towns in Khyber region. He said that such people would not be able to cost their vote in the upcoming general elections.

He said that it would be quite difficult for IDPs, especially women, to travel from camps to their native areas on the polling day due to imposition of curfew. He said that ECP should establish polling booths for them at Jalozai camp so that they could exercise their right to vote.

Mr Afridi said that more than 60 per cent displaced youth in the Jalozai camp were taking active part in election campaign. He said that they would take part in the upcoming general elections, scheduled to be held on July 25. He urged the ECP to take steps to ensure maximum participation of IDPs in the elections.

Accompanied by IDPs elders Khyal Baz, Ishfaq Afridi, Khan Baz and others, Mr Afridi said that unfamiliar faces were fielded by different political and religious parties to contest elections for NA-44 in Khyber Agency. He said that IDPs would support only those candidates, who had raised voice for their rights.

Mr Afridi said that they would support PTI candidate for NA-44 Mohammad Iqbal Afridi, who had raised voice for their rights. He said that they had already launched an election campaign for him.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2018

