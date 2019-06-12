12 Jun 2019

Bannu is declared dangerous for polio virus - Babar bin Atta

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 01 Jun 2019 View Original

ISLAMABAD:

Bannu Division has reported 11 cases of the total 21 polio cases from across the country in the current year. “Parents are requested to avoid fake propaganda against polio vaccine and vaccinate their children” said the PM’s Focal Person on Polio Babar bin Atta, adding that considering the situation immediate after Eid-ul-Fitar special polio campaign is schedule in Bannu division.

In 11 cases, 7 cases were from district Bannu and 4 were from District North Waziristan., according to a press statement issued from the National Emergency Operation Center, here on Saturday

There is no cure for polio virus, immunization to children is the only viable solution. The polio vaccine has eliminated polio from the rest of the world. “It is very important to vaccinate the children in each campaign” said Atta adding that “The technical experts are of the view that if the circulation of poliovirus is not controlled, soon it will engulf the neighboring divisions as well”

The press release explained that the Federal and Provincial governments are fully committed to the cause. It is our national responsibility to make it possible to immunize our children up to five years in each polio campaign. It is high time to fight collectively against polio virus and extend support to our brave frontline polio workers to vaccinate every single child of the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.