Bannu is declared dangerous for polio virus - Babar bin Atta

ISLAMABAD:

Bannu Division has reported 11 cases of the total 21 polio cases from across the country in the current year. “Parents are requested to avoid fake propaganda against polio vaccine and vaccinate their children” said the PM’s Focal Person on Polio Babar bin Atta, adding that considering the situation immediate after Eid-ul-Fitar special polio campaign is schedule in Bannu division.

In 11 cases, 7 cases were from district Bannu and 4 were from District North Waziristan., according to a press statement issued from the National Emergency Operation Center, here on Saturday

There is no cure for polio virus, immunization to children is the only viable solution. The polio vaccine has eliminated polio from the rest of the world. “It is very important to vaccinate the children in each campaign” said Atta adding that “The technical experts are of the view that if the circulation of poliovirus is not controlled, soon it will engulf the neighboring divisions as well”

The press release explained that the Federal and Provincial governments are fully committed to the cause. It is our national responsibility to make it possible to immunize our children up to five years in each polio campaign. It is high time to fight collectively against polio virus and extend support to our brave frontline polio workers to vaccinate every single child of the country.