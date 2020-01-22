Balochistan Snowfall: Situation updates No. 2 (21 January 2020)

This situation report is prepared to highlight the current situation of the affected areas of the province of Balochistan due to the recent snowfall and heavy rains. Muslim Aid (MA) Pakistan emergency response team in close collaboration with the sector partners and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) – Balochistan is carrying out relief activities to save lives.

The information presented in this document is collected to the date of release and might change in the coming days. The first situation report is published on Relief Web click here for review.

Summary Highlights

The number of people who died in the recent snow spell has increased to 105, with the highest reported in AJ& K (78) and Balochistan (20). National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that the damage to houses has significantly increased mostly located in Balochistan (1,057) during the reporting period. The total number of affected people in Pakistan due to this ongoing disaster isn’t officially communicated by the government authorities.

After a spell of heavy rain and snowfall across the province of Balochistan, the Government of Balochistan has declared a state of emergency in 11 which includes Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Kila Abdullah, Kachhi, Mastung, Harnai, Kila Saifullah, Loralai, Kalat and Kech. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has provided weather forecasts which anticipates another wave of rain/snowfall to enter Balochistan in the last week of January. The current weather conditions and the forthcoming spell will further worsen the situation. PMD is monitoring the situation and will issue weather alerts to the relevant authorities for timely action.

Rescue efforts are ongoing and major highways and link roads are being cleared in the affected provinces, however, access to remote areas/villages is extremely limited.

Humanitarian agencies and national and provincial disaster management authorities have decided to carry out a rapid needs assessment to understand the needs and funding requirements across sectors in the affected areas while the response is ongoing by the authorities, NGOs and the UN.

Below is the key development of the situation during the reporting period by Muslim Aid’s Emergency Response Team.

– On 20 th January Chairmen NDMA visited PDMA office where he was briefed about the current declared emergency of the province. Further to this visit, NDMA might declare a national emergency. Subsequent to that notification, PDMA will inform and allowed the humanitarian organisation to execute relief activities in support of existing efforts of PDMA.

– On the ground humanitarian organisations have activated emergency response and asked their field teams to remain to stand by till PDMA give a green signal.

– On 21st of January, OCHA delegation has arrived in Quetta for a meeting with Director General (DG) PDMA Balochistan. After the meeting, restructuring and reactivation of working groups will be finalised.

– On 21st of January, Muslim Aid ERT attended the 1 st meeting of food security working group.

– Muslim Aid has planned to immediately distribute 250 winterised kit in district Killa Saifullah. ERT has conducted a meeting with DG PDMA to acquire NOC for the distribution of winterised.

– National level coordination group has been developed by PDMA

– PDMA Balochistan has developed relief and vaccination camps in targeted districts.

– FAO has arranged 590 metric tons of animal compounds for affected areas.

– WFP has planned to distribute food items to 30,000 families in affected districts.