Balochistan, Pakistan IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis: March - September 2021 (Issued in April 2021)

High food prices, locust infestations, flash floods, drought and reduced income due to COVID-19 restrictions are driving food insecurity

Overview

Balochistan is one of the provinces with the highest prevalence of food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty in Pakistan. In 2020, the population faced multiple shocks including high food prices, locust outbreaks, rains/flooding and snowfall, all exacerbated by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 0.76 million people (27% of the rural population analysed) are estimated to be facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) in the current period (March-June 2021), corresponding to the end of the lean season and the beginning of the harvest season. These include around 0.57 million people (20% of the rural population) in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and 0.19 million people (7% of the rural population) in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) across the 10 districts analysed. All districts have at least 5% of their population in Phase 4, and between 20% to 35% in Phase 3 or 4. The analysis of the projection period (July-September 2021) corresponding to the post-harvest season indicates that the number of people in Crisis and Emergency phases is expected to reduce slightly to 0.73 million (25% of the rural population). Urgent action is therefore required to protect livelihoods and reduce food consumption gaps of people in Crisis and Emergency phases of acute food insecurity.