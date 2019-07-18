18 Jul 2019

Balochistan-Pakistan: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis - January – November 2019, issued July 2019

Report
from Integrated Food Security Phase Classification
Published on 18 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (778.28 KB)

How Severe, How Many and When: Around 1.79 million people (48% of the rural population) in 14 drought-affected districts (Awaran, Chagai, Dera Bugti, Gwadar, Jhal Magsi, Kacchi, Kech, Kharan, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Nushki, Panjgur, Pishin and Washuk) are estimated to currently be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and Phase 4 (Emergency). An estimated 0.42 million people are classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) across the 14 drought-affected districts and require urgent action to save lives and livelihoods, whereas around 1.37 million people are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and urgent action is required to protect their livelihoods and reduce food consumption gaps or deficits.

The analysis of the projection period (July to November 2019) indicates that the number of people in Phase 3 and Phase 4 is expected to reduce slightly to 1.78 million. Rural areas of two districts (Chagai and Washuk) currently in Phase 4 (Emergency) are likely to remain in the same emergency phase; however, rural areas of the Dera Bugti district are likely to move from Phase 3 (Crisis) to Phase 4 (Emergency) during the projection period. Drought-affected rural areas in the remaining 13 districts are likely to remain in Phase 3 (Crisis) between July and November 2019.

Where: Out of 14 districts analysed, rural areas of 2 districts (Chagai and Washuk) have been classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), based on the 20% rule of the IPC (i.e. area has at least 20% of the population in the worst phase), whereas drought affected areas in 12 districts (Awaran, Dera Bugti, Gwadar, Jhal Magsi, Kacchi, Kech, Kharan, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Nushki, Panjgur and Pishin) are classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).

Why: The population in these districts has been experiencing drought-like conditions for the past few years, which aggravated (moderate to severe) from August to December 2018. The current episode of drought has adversely affected the livelihoods of the rural population in these districts. The drought also adversely affected the food (cereals) production and livestock in these districts, and subsequently affected the livelihoods and food security situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.