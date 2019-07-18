Balochistan-Pakistan: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis - January – November 2019, issued July 2019

How Severe, How Many and When: Around 1.79 million people (48% of the rural population) in 14 drought-affected districts (Awaran, Chagai, Dera Bugti, Gwadar, Jhal Magsi, Kacchi, Kech, Kharan, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Nushki, Panjgur, Pishin and Washuk) are estimated to currently be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and Phase 4 (Emergency). An estimated 0.42 million people are classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) across the 14 drought-affected districts and require urgent action to save lives and livelihoods, whereas around 1.37 million people are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and urgent action is required to protect their livelihoods and reduce food consumption gaps or deficits.

The analysis of the projection period (July to November 2019) indicates that the number of people in Phase 3 and Phase 4 is expected to reduce slightly to 1.78 million. Rural areas of two districts (Chagai and Washuk) currently in Phase 4 (Emergency) are likely to remain in the same emergency phase; however, rural areas of the Dera Bugti district are likely to move from Phase 3 (Crisis) to Phase 4 (Emergency) during the projection period. Drought-affected rural areas in the remaining 13 districts are likely to remain in Phase 3 (Crisis) between July and November 2019.

Where: Out of 14 districts analysed, rural areas of 2 districts (Chagai and Washuk) have been classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), based on the 20% rule of the IPC (i.e. area has at least 20% of the population in the worst phase), whereas drought affected areas in 12 districts (Awaran, Dera Bugti, Gwadar, Jhal Magsi, Kacchi, Kech, Kharan, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Nushki, Panjgur and Pishin) are classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).

Why: The population in these districts has been experiencing drought-like conditions for the past few years, which aggravated (moderate to severe) from August to December 2018. The current episode of drought has adversely affected the livelihoods of the rural population in these districts. The drought also adversely affected the food (cereals) production and livestock in these districts, and subsequently affected the livelihoods and food security situation.