Balochistan Government provides full support to PHF members (INGOs) for immediate humanitarian response says Ms. Farah Azeem Shah

Islamabad, August 27, 2022: Pakistan Humanitarian Forum organized a briefing session of its member organizations with Spokesperson of Balochistan Government to better discuss the issues and challenges to provide massive humanitarian response in the province. Ms. Farah Azeem Shah, Spokesperson of Govt. Balochistan/ Coordinator for Foreign Aid fully assure the support of Balochistan government to the representative of INGOs to provide immediate humanitarian response in the province.

She shared, that Balochistan Government will provide security and facilitate to the humanitarian organizations to smoothly carry out the response activities. She informed that there is a high need of immediate response as the destruction is very massive and people are in dire need of shelter, food, and other essential services. During the meeting, representatives of the INGOs also shared different challenges that they are facing related to access, insufficient information related to damages and the details related to need assessment. INGOs representative also requested for the NOC exemption to provide immediate humanitarian response.

On access and NOC’ issue, Ms. Farah Azeem Shah assured participants that she will take up this matter to Chief Minister of Balochistan and will get back to PHF members INGOS urgently for providing the maximum support at the earliest. She also informed the participants that the government will also speed up the process of need assessment in the ground so the relevant agencies can provide assistance in required areas immediately.

Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) is a representative body of 38 INGOs duly registered with Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan and working in Pakistan for various humanitarian and development initiatives. PHF supports humanitarian aid delivery and long-term development initiatives of its member organizations (INGOs) in alignment with the development priorities of the Government of Pakistan. Among others, these include, investing on Human development and Human Capital, Green Growth and Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience For any further query, please contact on the following address

PHF Communication Department

Office: +92-051-225 2230/1| Mob: 0332-7667662 |Fax: +92- 051- 225 2203

mail: zartasha.niazi@pakhumanitarianforum.org

Address: Plot No 35, Street 22, G-8/4, Islamabad

Web: http://pakhumanitarianforum.org/