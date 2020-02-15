15 Feb 2020

Balochistan Emergency Response, Sitrep 03 – 14-02-2020

Report
from HelpAge International
Published on 14 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (305.43 KB)

1. Background

In Balochistan Province of Pakistan, 10 districts including Ziarat and Pishin severely affected by snowfall and heavy rains in in earlier January 2020. More than 1,094,688 individuals from 27,367 families were badly affected (PDMA Balochistan). More than 20 people have died and 23 were injured in Balochistan while 1057 house were damaged (NDMA). According to PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority), the heavy snowfall in Quetta has broken the 20-year record. Almost all highways linking Balochistan to different region of the country have been blocked at different locations. A state of Emergency is being declared by the Provincial Government in Balochistan by DG PDMA in the 10 Districts.

As per the findings of rapid need assessment and assessments conducted by national and provincial disaster management authorities the major humanitarian needs of disaster effected communities are winterization kits (clothing and bedding), food, health (primary health care and Psychosocial support) and fodder for animals and fuel for cooking.

2. HelpAge Response

HelpAge International in Pakistan launched the humanitarian response on January 22, 2020 in consortium with ACF (Action Against Hunger) and Qatar Charity in district Ziarat and Pishin. The project is funded by Start fund and the project duration is 45 days. The response activities include winterization kits (clothing and bedding), food, Primary health care and Psychosocial support through mobile medical camps and provision of medicines to BHUs and provision of fodder for animals. The project will specifically target the most vulnerable groups including older people and persons with disabilities.

HelpAge is primarily responsible for implementing the health component I-e to conduct 30 medical camps, provision of medicines to 4 basic health units and provision of Psychosocial support.

HelpAge is implementing the activities through a local partner Balochistan Rural Development society.

3. Status of Activities

Till today a total of 6 medical camps (4 Male & 4 Female) have been organized. In these medical camps 2305 people were assisted. Doctors screen the patients at the camp first, this also includes screening for hypertension and diabetes and then prescribing the medicines as appropriate.

Medicines are available at the camps, and patients are given the medications as per prescription.
Psychosocial counselling services are also available at the camp.

