Balochistan approves cloud seeding project for drought-hit areas

By Saleem Shahid

QUETTA: In a bid to overcome drought in some districts of the province, the Balochistan government has decided to use cloud seeding and artificial rain technology, a practice successfully used in drought-hit regions of the world.

Initially, the project will cater to needs of an area of 10,000 square kilometres in Gwadar district, where the catchment of four dams is located.

The provincial cabinet was informed about the provincial government’s decision in its last meeting on Tuesday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Officials concerned informed the meeting about a deal with a Russian company — Climate Global Control Trading — which will help the provincial government with cloud seeding and artificial rain in drought-hit areas of the region.

The company has successfully tested artificial rain in the Gulf and Iran. The cabinet approved the project and directed environment and irrigation departments to constitute a committee which would visit Dubai to assess the artificial rain technology.

During the meeting, the cabinet also lauded the armed forces for their timely response and killing of two terrorists in Sirki Road area on Sunday, while maintaining that the forces would continue to purge terrorism from the soil.

Discussing provision of compensation to disabled persons, the cabinet approved a monthly stipend of Rs4,000 for more than 2,000 people in the province. It also granted approval to increase the annual fund for disabled persons from Rs500 million to two billion rupees.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2018