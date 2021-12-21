Automated weather stations in Gilgit-Baltistan; where modern science meets unforgiving nature

If you travel from the coast towards the north of Pakistan, the land steadily gains altitude. Islamabad is at 1,770 feet with a population of more than a million people. Now imagine a place with an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet with a population of only a few dozen. I present Burche. This gorgeous location is a few hours steep hike from Cheerah village in Bagrot Valley, which in turn is a couple of hours ride from Gilgit city. Home to four famous peaks and thirteen glaciers of varying sizes, about 16,000 people live in the valley in nine different villages.

Shepherds bring their goats to Burche in the summer for grazing. They come down to the villages during the winter season but for the rest of the year they live in rudimentary huts surrounded by towering majestic mountains. In this wilderness where time stands still, with no technology or modern infrastructure, an odd modern contraption stands out - an automated weather station.

Read full story here