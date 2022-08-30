Australian humanitarian assistance in response to Pakistan floods

Australia will provide $2 million in urgent humanitarian assistance in response to devastating floods in Pakistan.

Pakistan has declared a national emergency, with more than 33 million people affected by the disaster.

Tragically, more than 1,000 lives have been lost. A further 200,000 people have been displaced and at least 50,000 homes destroyed.

I extend Australia’s deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and communities that have lost loved ones, and those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected.

Australia’s support will be delivered through the World Food Program to assist the Pakistan Government and its people to respond to immediate humanitarian needs, particularly those disproportionately affected by the floods, including women, children and the vulnerable.

Media enquiries