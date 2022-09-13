Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (6 - 12 September 2022)

PAKISTAN

Over the past week, around 1,000 km of roads, 23 bridges, and more than 55,300 houses in Pakistan were reported to have been damaged or destroyed as a result of heavy rains and floods incurred this monsoon. In total, nearly 1.2 million houses have been damaged and some 569,000 houses destroyed, as have nearly 6,700 km of roads and 269 bridges.

Nearly 664,000 people have reportedly been displaced and are living in relief camps, while many more are living with host communities. The number of districts officially notified as being ‘calamity hit’ has risen to 81, with most in Balochistan (32), Sindh (23) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (17). Nearly 800,000 refugees live in calamity-notified districts, including some 210,000 in Peshawar district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and around 170,000 in Quetta district in Balochistan. Schooling has reportedly been interrupted for more than 3.5 million children nationwide, with some 22,000 schools reportedly damaged and over 5,500 schools being used to host people who have been displaced.

INDONESIA

Earthquakes measured at 6.1 and 5.4 magnitude hit Mentawai Islands of West Sumatra on 11 September 2022. Local Government recorded that some 7,000 people evacuated themselves to higher ground to avoid possible tsunami. The earthquakes caused several people injured, dozens of houses and other building damaged. On 29 August 2022, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake also hit the islands. With these frequent occurrences of significant earthquakes, people are uncertain whether they should stay at temporary shelters or return to their respective homes on the coastal areas. In addition, the supply of basic needs from the main Sumatra Island was disrupted due to the series of earthquakes. Provincial Government of West Sumatra and the local government continue to assess the situation, as well as provide relevant education and information.

MYANMAR

During the reporting period, armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and various Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) and their allied People Defence Forces (PDFs) have continued across Myanmar, causing new displacement and generating humanitarian needs. In Rakhine, the security situation remains particularly tense due to renewed armed clashes between the MAF and Arakan Army (AA), incidents involving explosive ordnance, arrests, searches and movement restrictions in multiple townships. In the Southeast, intense fighting involving airstrikes and artillery fire was reported in eastern Bago and Tanintharyi regions, as well as in southern Shan and Kayin states, according to partners and local media. In Kayah, civilian casualties and destruction of civilian properties were reported. In addition, tight movement restrictions have been imposed in Demoso, Hpruso and Shadaw townships since mid-July, leading to food shortages in remote areas of these townships. Local and international humanitarian partners have been responding to emerging needs wherever possible, with 3.1 million people reached in the first half of the year. Advocacy continues for expanded access, particularly in conflict areas. As of 5 September, more than 1.3 million people remain internally displaced across Myanmar.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

One day following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck about 67 km (41 miles) east of Kainantu, Eastern Highlands, information is beginning to emerge on its impacts. The number of confirmed deaths is now seven— including three newly reported deaths in Kabwum district, Morobe, at the epicentre of the quake. In Madang province, a limited assessment of Madang town conducted by the provincial disaster centre reported that 389 houses, mostly “semi-permanent” structures made from light materials elevated on pilings, have collapsed.

At least ten injuries were reported at Karenek Ward One.