Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 - 10 October 2022)

PAKISTAN

Over 2 million houses have been impacted by the devasting floods in Pakistan as of 11 October, with over 1.3 million houses partially destroyed and 800,000 fully destroyed. Some 13,115 km of roads were damaged, and 436 bridges were partially damaged or destroyed. In total, 1,700 people have died, and 12,867 have suffered injuries. The currently available data indicate that around 7.9 million people may be temporarily displaced. About 20.6 million people and 650,000 flood-affected refugees and host communities require humanitarian assistance. The Government of Pakistan is leading the response with the support of UN agencies and humanitarian partners to ensure a coordinated response in food, medicines, health, water, sanitation, and essential supplies and non-food items.

NEPAL

Intense and unseasonal post-monsoon rains have affected Nepal over the past week, in the midst of the country’s largest festival season and immediately before the typical crop harvesting period. Both mountainous (hill) and lowland (Tarai) districts have been affected by resulting floods and landslides. To date, 46 people have been reported killed, 33 injured and another 22 remain missing. Information in damages and losses are still being collected. Initial estimates are currently putting losses at under US$1 million. In the Karnali river basin, the CERF Anticipatory Action project was activated on Friday, October 7th after a one-week readiness period. Partners have provided anticipatory assistant, including WFP with cash assistance, UNFPA distributing inter-agency reproductive health kits to health facilities and dignity kits to target populations, and a deployment by UN Women of gender advisers to support a gender responsive roll-out of anticipatory response activities.

INDONESIA

During the past week, Indonesia saw substantial rainfall in many parts of the country resulting in 26 flood events and 11 landslides in the provinces of Aceh, West Kalimantan, Banten, West Java, Jakarta and Central Java. More than 134,000 people were directly affected by flooded homes and at least 49,000 people were temporarily displaced. These floods and landslides have also damaged public infrastructure and agriculture fields. Local government agencies have provided immediate relief assistance to affected people, including food, shelter, water, and health, with the support of provincial and national Government institutions. Further heavy rains are forecast until 15 October, and early warning information on flood hazards is being disseminated to local authorities for preparedness and response efforts.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Incidents of election-related and ethnic violence continue to be reported in the upper highlands provinces of Enga, Hela, and Southern Highland and lower highlands provinces of Eastern and Western Highlands, Chimbu and Jiwaka since mid-September 2022. The communities in areas newly affected by reported violence in Western and Eastern Highlands, Jiwaka and Chimbu provinces represent an estimated 108,000 potentially affected people. Provincial assessment teams in Enga, Hela and Jiwaka are planning to conduct an assessment of the displacement situation using IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix. The Enga provincial administration has conducted a needs assessment to inform proposed women and child protection response activities.