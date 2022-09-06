Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 August - 5 September 2022)

PAKISTAN

Nearly 1.7 million houses have been impacted by rains and floods as of 5 September, with over 1.12 million houses damaged and some 560,000 other houses destroyed. Over 5,700 km of roads have been damaged and 246 bridges have been damaged or destroyed. An estimated 750,000 livestock have died as a result of the heavy rains and floods. Some 637,000 flood-affected people are reportedly living in relief camps across the country, some 86 per cent of whom in Sindh Province. Many more people are displaced and living with host communities. The situation is expected to worsen as heavy rainfall continues and dams are rapidly filling, leaving communities unable to cope and infrastructure over-strained. The Government of Pakistan is leading the humanitarian response, supported by the United Nations and humanitarian partners who have scaled up assistance across the affected areas, providing essential food, medicines and health assistance as well as water and sanitation and other essential supplies.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Close to 16,000 people are confirmed displaced across 94 ocations in Hela and Southern Highlands, according to IOM’s most recent Displacement Tracking Matrix. The numbers are likely much higher, as information was unavailable for many areas, especially in Enga, due to insecurity. At least four people, including one boy, were killed and nine young girls kidnapped in Porgera between 20 August and 2 September. A total of US$16.6 million is required through the Papua New Guinea Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan to respond to the needs of people affected by violence in the Highlands region. As of 5 September, the response plan is only 11 per cent funded.

MYANMAR

An escalation in fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA) across Rakhine State and in Paletwa township in southern Chin over the past week is driving new displacement and growing humanitarian needs. Intense fighting, shelling, and troop build-up have been reported in the south of Paletwa town, near the Kaladan River and the Kyauktaw-Samee-Paletwa Road since the beginning of August. In northern Rakhine, a series of clashes have been reported in Maungdaw, Rathedaung and Buthidaung townships. In central Rakhine, armed clashes were reported in Mrauk-U, Minbya and Kyauktaw townships and have extended, for the first time, to Taungup township in southern Rakhine. Security measures have been tightened in many areas across the state andwaterways and roads have been blocked in northern Rakhine. Transportation of medical supplies and food have also been restricted into Paletwa. As of 5 September, according to the latest UN figures, almost 9,600 people had been newly displaced within Rakhine and Paletwa township in Chin. This brings the total number of people still displaced by past and present conflict between the AA and the MAF across Rakhine State and Paletwa in Chin to nearly 84,000. Local and international partners have been providing emergency assistance to affected people where access is allowed, but additional funding is required to replenish depleted supplies amid growing needs.

CHINA

An earthquake of 6.6 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in Luding County (southeastern Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, southern China) on 5 September at 4.52 UTC (12.52 local time). USGS PAGER estimates that up to 20,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 119,000 to strong shaking. According to the media reports, there are at least 46 fatalities, including 29 in Ganzi Prefecture and 17 from Ya’an city, with more than 16 people missing and over 50 injured.